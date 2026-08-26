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Tim Curry Remembered: The Muppets, Rosie O’Donnell and More Mourn the Legendary Actor

“As a performer he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures,” the Muppets write of his passing

Tim Curry during 3rd Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Credit: SGranitz/WireImage)
Tim Curry during 3rd Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Credit: SGranitz/WireImage)
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Friends, colleagues and some former furry co-stars mourned Tim Curry following the news of his death Wednesday. He was 80.

The legendary actor was known for iconic roles in classics such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Annie,” “Clue” and “It.”

“Though widely known for his inimitable, flamboyant characters and colorful stage performances, his greatest legacies to those who knew him were his curious, expansive mind and generous, gentle heart, both of which remained open and filled with anticipation until his final breath,” his team shared of his passing. Curry’s death was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager Marcia Hurwitz.

Tributes started pouring in praising the versatile actor, including from the Muppets who starred with Curry in “Muppet Treasure Island.”

“Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry,” they wrote on Instagram. “As a performer he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”

His “Clue” co-star Michael McKean also shared kind words about the late actor noting that their last conversations was “about life and love and laughter.”

His other “Clue” co-star Lesley Ann Warren said: “My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny , magician of artistry has left us.
What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a photo on Instagram calling Curry the “sweetest man.”

Carol Burnett posted a clip of her and Curry in “Annie,” honoring the passing of her co-star and friend.

“Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could,” she said. “He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”

The Human Rights Campaign honored the actor’s “authenticity in art.”

“Among other iconic roles, he portrayed the unapologetic Dr. Frank-n-Furter in ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ rejecting labels and norms,” they wrote. “We’ll miss you, Tim.”

Read on for more reactions to Curry’s passing:

Tim Curry attends a premiere of "The Evening Star" at the Mann Chinese Theater in Westwood, California on Dec. 18, 1996. (Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
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Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

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