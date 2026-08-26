Tim Curry Remembered: The Muppets, Rosie O’Donnell and More Mourn the Legendary Actor

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Friends, colleagues and some former furry co-stars mourned Tim Curry following the news of his death Wednesday. He was 80.

The legendary actor was known for iconic roles in classics such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Annie,” “Clue” and “It.”

“Though widely known for his inimitable, flamboyant characters and colorful stage performances, his greatest legacies to those who knew him were his curious, expansive mind and generous, gentle heart, both of which remained open and filled with anticipation until his final breath,” his team shared of his passing. Curry’s death was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager Marcia Hurwitz.

Tributes started pouring in praising the versatile actor, including from the Muppets who starred with Curry in “Muppet Treasure Island.”

“Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry,” they wrote on Instagram. “As a performer he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”

His “Clue” co-star Michael McKean also shared kind words about the late actor noting that their last conversations was “about life and love and laughter.”

My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 26, 2026

His other “Clue” co-star Lesley Ann Warren said: “My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny , magician of artistry has left us.

What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a photo on Instagram calling Curry the “sweetest man.”

Carol Burnett posted a clip of her and Curry in “Annie,” honoring the passing of her co-star and friend.

“Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could,” she said. “He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”

The Human Rights Campaign honored the actor’s “authenticity in art.”

“Among other iconic roles, he portrayed the unapologetic Dr. Frank-n-Furter in ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ rejecting labels and norms,” they wrote. “We’ll miss you, Tim.”

We’re heartbroken over the loss of Tim Curry, who showed this world what authenticity in art means.



Among other iconic roles, he portrayed the unapologetic Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” rejecting labels and norms.



We’ll miss you, Tim. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NWrEYIAEa8 — Human Rights Campaign Rapid Response (@HRC) August 26, 2026

Read on for more reactions to Curry’s passing:

Goodnight Sweet Myth… https://t.co/yJNnTWIehH — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 26, 2026

Rip Dolly Parton.



Rip Tim Curry — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 26, 2026

Very sad to see the passing of Tim Curry, our first King Arthur.

A fine man, singer, actor, host and gardener. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tkdAr6FkOh — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) August 26, 2026

I also worked with Tim Curry on a staged reading of “All About Eve” for the Actor’s Fund. He played the most cutting incisive Addison DeWitt I’ve ever seen, and brought the house down.

Later he told me, that night lit a fire under him. He said he went home and swam in the pool at… — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) August 26, 2026

What a gifted actor. This movie is a family favorite. RIP Tim Curry https://t.co/OWlGNjZvWl — Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) August 26, 2026