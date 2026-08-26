Tim Curry, Iconic Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 80

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Tim Curry, the legendary actor known for too many iconic roles to count, has died. He was 80.

The English actor’s death on Wednesday at his home in Toluca Lake, Calif. came 14 years after he suffered a paralyzing stroke, though he maintained his presence in the public eye. He was most well-known for classics such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Annie,” “Clue” and “It,” just to name a few.

“Though widely known for his inimitable, flamboyant characters and colorful stage performances, his greatest legacies to those who knew him were his curious, expansive mind and generous, gentle heart, both of which remained open and filled with anticipation until his final breath,” his team shared. Curry’s death was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager Marcia Hurwitz.

Throughout his career, the late star received an Emmy Award, as well as nominations for a Grammy, two Oliviers and three Tonys. He also released three rock studio albums, as well as his memoir “Vagabond” in 2025.

Born on April 19, 1946, in Grappenhall, Cheshire, Curry got his start in the West End production of “Hair” in 1968. He went on to appear on stage in “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Amadeus,” “My Favorite Year” and “Spamalot.”

It was even his most well-known role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show” that first brought the actor to Los Angeles. The cult-favorite picture show then filmed in 1974, even if his subsequent Broadway debut as the character was not met with critical praise a year later.

“I think that was really one of the most formative things that has ever happened to me. I just went home and took out a bottle of vodka for about a month, actually. I sent out for submarine sandwiches and drank and got hugely patched, and then started work again,” Curry once said of himself. “And I think once you’ve had a really serious failure, nothing can ever be as bad as that again. So you might as well just go for it, because they can’t make you feel any worse than they did before.”

Elsewhere on screen, he starred in movies such as “Legend,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Muppet Treasure Island,” “Addams Family Reunion,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Scary Movie 2.” His instantly recognizable voice could also be heard in “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”