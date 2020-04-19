Tim Curry’s 10 Most Memorable Roles, From ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to ‘IT’ (Photos)

Getty Images
TheWrap looks back on the iconic actor's best roles.
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975)
The role that embedded Curry in pop culture history forever. This camp classic featured Curry as the sweetest transvestite the world has ever seen.
"Annie" (1982)
Curry again played the villain: Daniel "Rooster" Hannigan, who plotted with his wicked sister, Agatha (Carol Burnett
), to kidnap the poor orphan Annie.
"Clue" (1985)
Curry played the fast-talking butler Wadsworth in this big-screen adaptation of the classic board game -- a box office flop that developed a cult following. The all-star cast also included Madeline Kahn
and Martin Mull.
"Legend" (1985)
Curry got real dark real quick as the Lord of Darkness in this fantasy epic. He starred opposite Tom Cruise
and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" standout Mia Sara.
"Home Alone 2" (1992)
Macaulay Culkin was no match for Curry as Mr. Hector, the concierge of the Plaza Hotel.
"IT" (1990)
Your childhood fear of clowns was no doubt reinforced when you saw this Stephen King adaptation. Curry played the demonic Pennywise, who fed on local children.
"Congo" (1995)
Curry played the villainous Herkermer Homolka in the adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel, in which he just couldn't stop eating that sesame cake.
"Muppet Treasure Island" (1996)
Curry joined the Muppets on a grand adventure to find a buried treasure as the infamous pirate Long John Silver in this kids' classic.
"The Wild Thornberrys" (1998-2004)
Curry's extensive voice acting career included a turn as Nigel Thornberry, the lovable leader of the Thornberry clan as they traveled the world filming exotic animals.
"Spamalot" (2005-2007)
Curry joined forces with the minds behind Monty Python in this uproarious stage musical version of the movie. Curry played King Arthur in both the West End and Broadway productions.