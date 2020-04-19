Tim Curry’s 10 Most Memorable Roles, From ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to ‘IT’ (Photos)

British actor has played some of the beloved characters in film history across his illustrious career

| April 19, 2020 @ 2:45 PM Last Updated: April 19, 2020 @ 2:51 PM
Getty Images
TheWrap looks back on the iconic actor's best roles.
tim curry rocky horror picture show
20th Century Fox
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) The role that embedded Curry in pop culture history forever. This camp classic featured Curry as the sweetest transvestite the world has ever seen.
tim curry annie
Columbia Pictures
"Annie" (1982) Curry again played the villain: Daniel "Rooster" Hannigan, who plotted with his wicked sister, Agatha (Carol Burnett), to kidnap the poor orphan Annie.
Clue 1985 movie
Paramount
"Clue" (1985) Curry played the fast-talking butler Wadsworth in this big-screen adaptation of the classic board game -- a box office flop that developed a cult following. The all-star cast also included Madeline Kahn and Martin Mull.
tim curry legend
Universal
"Legend" (1985) Curry got real dark real quick as the Lord of Darkness in this fantasy epic. He starred opposite Tom Cruise and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" standout Mia Sara.
tim curry home alone 2
20th Century Fox
"Home Alone 2" (1992) Macaulay Culkin was no match for Curry as Mr. Hector, the concierge of the Plaza Hotel.
Real-life "It" in North Carolina? Residents Creeped Out by Clown
Warner Bros
"IT" (1990) Your childhood fear of clowns was no doubt reinforced when you saw this Stephen King adaptation. Curry played the demonic Pennywise, who fed on local children.
tim curry congo
Paramount
"Congo" (1995) Curry played the villainous Herkermer Homolka in the adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel, in which he just couldn't stop eating that sesame cake.
tim curry muppet treasure island
Disney
"Muppet Treasure Island" (1996) Curry joined the Muppets on a grand adventure to find a buried treasure as the infamous pirate Long John Silver in this kids' classic.  
tim curry wild thornberrys
Nickelodeon
"The Wild Thornberrys" (1998-2004) Curry's extensive voice acting career included a turn as Nigel Thornberry, the lovable leader of the Thornberry clan as they traveled the world filming exotic animals.
tim curry spamalot
Getty Images
"Spamalot" (2005-2007) Curry joined forces with the minds behind Monty Python in this uproarious stage musical version of the movie. Curry played King Arthur in both the West End and Broadway productions.
