‘Today’ Show Intruder in Custody After Sneaking Into 30 Rock, Per NYPD

An intruder has been taken into custody after breaking into the “Today” show’s studio Thursday in New York City and reportedly yelling racial slurs at co-host Craig Melvin.

The man in question allegedly slipped past “Today” security around 9 a.m. ET and went on to ask for longtime “Today” show weatherman Al Roker. Both Roker and Melvin ultimately continued with the show’s live broadcast after the dust settled.

“It was reported to officers that there was a disorderly person inside 30 Rockefeller Center, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers responded and placed an unidentified individual into custody. There were no injuries reported. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Law enforcement officials were notified of the break-in at approximately 9:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. TMZ was the first to report news of the incident.

“There was a security incident this morning at the ‘TODAY’ show studio,” the NBC show said in a statement to TheWrap. “An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident.



“There was no altercation, and no one was injured,” the statement continued. “‘TODAY’ is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and ‘TODAY’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

The incident comes in the midst of what has been a difficult year for the “Today” show and its hosts. On Feb. 1, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in Tuscon, Arizona. Her suspected kidnapping resulted in Guthrie taking a two-month break from her “Today” show hosting duties, which ended when she made her emotional return to the NBC morning program on April 6.

On Thursday, the same day that the “Today” show break-in occurred, Guthrie announced she would once again be stepping away briefly from the NBC series. She revealed to viewers Thursday morning that she will be absent from the “Today” show for a few weeks while she films a new, Jimmy Fallon-produced Wordle-themed game show that she has been tapped to host.

“I’m headed over to shoot ‘Wordle’ over the next few weeks,” Guthrie said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’ll probably air, I think, in the new year.”