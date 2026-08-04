Tom Selleck Says Trump Is a ‘Mixed Bag’ but Won’t Weigh in on Politics Anymore: ‘Why Piss Off Half the Country?’

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Tom Selleck is well known for his past friendship with the Reagans, and his passion for politics. But, with Donald Trump in office now, the actor is staying more quiet these days, to avoid “[pissing] off half the country.”

In a new interview with CNN, Selleck reflected on his career and his friendship with Reagan while giving a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Museum. But when asked for his thoughts on Trump, Selleck swerved a bit.

“Well he’s certainly a mixed bag,” he said.

“I stay out of the current political world,” Selleck added. “Why piss off half the country when you’re in the business of entertaining people?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Selleck recalled being at the White House for a night of dinner and dancing, at the invite of the Reagans. Princess Diana was there as well, and the public would come to remember that night for her iconic dance with actor John Travolta. But, according to Selleck, that dance caused a panic internally.

“This woman comes over, a British woman,” he recalled. “And she says ‘This is terrible. Mr. Travolta is dancing a second dance with the princess. We don’t want to start any rumors, you must cut in.’”

Selleck said he refused to cut in, given how good a time everyone was having watching Travolta and the royal. But, eventually Selleck himself did share a dance with the princess.

Selleck’s friendship with Nancy and Ronald Reagan was well-documented over the years, as he supported both the former president, and Nancy Reagan after her husband died.