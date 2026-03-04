Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon to Lead Docuseries at the History Channel

Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon will lead several upcoming docuseries at the History Channel as both hosts and executive producers, A+E announced as a part of their Wednesday upfront.

The “Blue Bloods” star is set to narrate, host and executive produce “Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck,” which will examine “the true stories behind some of the most consequential crimes and investigations in American history,” while Danson hosts and EPs “Extraordinary Origins,” which explores the

“stories behind some of history’s most significant innovations, inventions, and discoveries that helped shape the modern world.”

Bacon will host and executive produce “History’s Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon,” which dives into some of the most unbelievable, yet true financial tales ever recorded.

Similarly, Dolph Lundgren will host, EP and narrate “History’s Greatest Machines with Dolph Lundgren, taking viewers on a thrilling journey through the gears, guts, and genius behind the machines that reshaped our world.

The History Channel also greenlit documentary “102 Minutes Inside the Towers,” from EP and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Additionally, the A+E-owned channel also greenlit two digital-first series, including “Mistakes That Made America,” which examines the surprising blunders that reshaped culture and innovation, as well as “Cracking Up,” a comedy series that imagines classical marble busts as podcast hosts delivering sharp commentary on modern life through the lens of ancient history.

Elsewhere at A+E, Vice TV greenlit a new series, titled “The Verdict,” hosted by Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo. Each episode will see Russo and a lineup of sports insiders, journalists and analysts get to the bottom of the hottest debates in sports history, presenting both sides through a fast-paced documentary debate format, according to the official logline.