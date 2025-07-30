Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from Television Academy

The couple will be recognized during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony in September

Ted Danson (left) Mary Steenburgen (right) pose in front of a golden background for the SAG Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen at the 2025 SAG Awards (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy at the 77th Emmy Awards. The Academy will bestow the award to the married couple, recognized for their philanthropy and activism, during the primetime ceremony and telecast on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The TV Academy began giving out the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in 2002. The Board of Governors recognizes individuals from the industry “whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society,” according to a press release from the Academy.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award has only been given out five times in the history of the Academy. Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey (who was given the first award), George Clooney and Sean Penn. Danny Thomas received the award posthumously in 2004. Danson and Steenburgen will become the first couple bestowed with the honor.

The TV Academy cited a litany of reasons for which the spouses earned this recognition. Danson’s environmentalism and ocean conservation efforts, like the co-founding of the American Oceans Campaign, were evoked, as were Steenburgen’s collaborations with organizations such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International and No Kid Hungry. Together, the couple was recognized for their work with the nonprofit Angels at Risk and efforts as allies of the LGBTQ community.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Danson and Steenburgen will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT.

