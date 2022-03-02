One of the NFL’s G.O.A.T.s is partnering with History Channel for two new series, one of which focuses on the greatest of all-time.

During Wednesday’s History upfront presentation, the network announced it was teaming up with the former Colts and Broncos star and his company, Omaha Productions, on the one-hour nonfiction series “History’s Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning,” and a new competition show called “The Einstein Challenge.”

Manning will host and executive produce “History’s Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning,” and each episode will find him counting down G.O.A.T.s from different categories. And it’s not just about sports: the series will look at greatest inventors or presidents among its categories.

The network has ordered eight, one-hour episodes of the series, which is also from Six West Media Group.

“The Einstein Challenge” will see two world-class experts competing to explain very complex topics to a panel of kids. It’s described by the network as a “fun an educational show,” where the experts “break down the world’s biggest questions in a way anyone can understand, such as how does an airplane fly or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.”

Manning will executive produce “The Einstein Challenge,” and Citizen Jones is also producing.

“The History Channel has long been a leader in original programming that informs and entertains audiences,” Manning said in a statement. “As a longtime history buff, I couldn’t be more excited for Omaha to team up with great historians and producers to create these two shows that celebrate history and uncover stories in a fun way.”

“We are thrilled to recruit Peyton to our team at the History Channel,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for the History Channel, said in a statement. “To have one of the greatest in sports history educate us about the most fascinating G.O.A.T’s throughout time, coupled with him producing a smart, witty new show with kids, is unparalleled and we can’t wait to bring these new shows to our audience.”

“History’s Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning” is executive produced for the History Channel by Omaha Productions and Six West Mediagroup. Manning is executive producer for Omaha Productions. Steve Ascher is executive producer for Six West Media group. Mary E. Donahue and Brooke Townsend are executive producers for the History Channel.

“The Einstein Challenge” is executive produced for the History Channel by Omaha Productions and Citizen Jones. Manning is executive producer for Omaha Productions. Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht are executive producers for Citizen Jones. Mike Stiller and Amy Savitsky are executive producers for the History Channel.