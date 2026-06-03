Jimmy Fallon Compares Trump’s Clash With Netanyahu to Pete Hegseth Telling Kash Patel ‘You’re Drunk’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday over his recent clash with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, jokingly comparing their confrontation to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth criticizing FBI director Kash Patel for drinking.

“It was an absolutely gorgeous day here in New York City, wasn’t it? It was 79 and partly cloudy, and speaking of 79 and partly cloudy, President Trump is in the news,” Fallon said at the top of his NBC monologue. Ahead of the first NBA finals game between the Knicks and the Spurs this Wednesday night, Fallon addressed Trump’s rumored attendance at one of the forthcoming Madison Square Garden games in New York City.

“Trump said that he was invited to an upcoming Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden,” he noted. “Trump’s excited for the game because it’ll be his first time at a court without his attorney.” Pivoting, the comedian then touched on the recent peace talks between the United States and Iran.

“Trump just said that he couldn’t care less that peace talks with Iran collapsed because they started to get very ‘boring,’” Fallon relayed. “Yeah, Trump is losing and bored, also known as ‘Monopoly Mode.’”

Elsewhere this week, President Trump confirmed reports of a clash over the phone between him and Netanyahu, and Fallon did not hesitate to mock the details of the reported exchange.

“Apparently, during a recent call with Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump told the Israeli Prime Minister, ‘You’re f—king crazy,’” Fallon said. “That’s like Pete Hegseth telling Kash Patel, ‘No, you’re drunk.’” (Both Patel and Hegseth have been the subjects of reports involving their drinking.)

Meanwhile, in her newly published memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden also said she believes her husband, former President Joe Biden, would have beaten Trump had he not dropped out of the 2024 presidential election. Fallon did not waste any time before torching that notion.

“She’s right, assuming she’s talking about a soup-eating competition or an Amtrak trivia contest,” the “Tonight Show” host said, “When he heard that, Trump called up Jill Biden and said, ‘I just want to say you’re effing crazy.’”