Travis Kelce Details Getting Married to Taylor Swift at ‘Mecca of All Sports Venues’

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Travis Kelce is finally breaking his silence on his wedding to Taylor Swift.

While talking to press during the Kansas City Chief’s Training Camp, Kelce briefly touched on the big July wedding to Swift. Unsurprisingly, he called it “the best night of my life” and explained what it meant to actually tie the knot in Madison Square Garden.

“It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce said in the Wednesday presser. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That’s all I really got from that night.”

He added: “It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration.”

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Kelce and Swift tied the knot back on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Despite the Fourth of July being the following day, the wedding proved to be the event of the year despite the secrecy – with fans and press camped outside the arena hoping to catch a glimpse of the star-studded guest list or anything happening inside.

During the press conference, Kelce also touched on having his wedding in a place like MSG.

“I always told myself I’d go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rocking,” Kelce said. “My wife went when I was stuck in training camp. I didn’t get my opportunity to go then.”

He finished: “It was cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues. To be able get married there. I thanked the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event, and it was perfect.”

Real info of the big day remains largely shrouded in mystery thanks to NDAs that were reportedly signed by guests. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron seemed to break his NDA briefly in a now deleted X post the day after the wedding which was been the bulk of insight given into what MSG looked and felt like.

The CEO of AMC offers a detailed account of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/9gygw6L4dj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2026

“A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space,” Aron said of the arena’s interior. “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial three welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

Of the Swift-Kelce vows, he wrote, “Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

“What was clear above all else was simply this: Their profound love,” he continued. “This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate.”