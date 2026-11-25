Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at one of the oldest White House annual traditions during his monologue on Tuesday: the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.

The late night host joked that the turkeys Trump pardoned weren’t birds but instead politicians.

“‘Dishonest Abe’ pardoned two of them today. No not those turkeys,” Kimmel said as a photo of Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio flanking Trump appeared on the screen.

“No, not those turkeys,” Kimmel repeated as a photo of Trump and his two sons Donald Jr. and Eric flashed.

“And no, not those turkeys,” Kimmel said for a third time as a photo of Robert Kennedy Jr. and Mehmet Oz appeared.

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Kimmel then played a clip of the two turkeys actually pardoned by Trump at the White House, one named Freedom and the other named Feathers.

“Freedom and Feathers made a sizable donation to the Trump Presidential Library, and just like that, all their sins were forgiven,” Kimmel quipped.

The comedian got one more jab in, saying: “Freedom and Feathers were sent to live on a farm in Texas, the same farm they’ll be sending Mitch McConnell to in January.”

President Trump pardons a turkey named Freedom during the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP)

According to the White House Historical Association, it was President Harry Truman that began the tradition in 1947 that evolved into the modern Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon.