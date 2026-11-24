Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO on Monday, claiming President Trump was heavily invested in the reversal – to the tune of millions of dollars.

“Our Siliconman-in-Chief has 62 million reasons why he wanted his pal in charge,” Kimmel said over a graphic of a Washington Post headline that read “Trump’s Stake in Nvidia Grew to as Much as $62 Million Before Scandal Broke Out.”

“The [Nvidia] board made it clear they were unequivocally moving on,” the late night host explained.

“Trump called them personally to harangue them. And if you think that sounds fishy, it’s not,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “There’s nothing unusual about a president who owns a huge amount of stock in a company putting his little carrot thumb on the scale in a way that immediately boasts the company’s stock price.”

Watch Kimmel’s scathing monologue below:

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Trump said Monday that he personally spoke to Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang as CEO, revealing his direct involvement in the chipmaker’s stunning leadership reversal less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned in a scandal-plagued exit.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview. “And I convinced them.”

Addressing Trump’s involvement, Kimmel added: “I’m sure it didn’t hurt that Huang donated $25 million to the big stupid ballroom [Trump’s] building.”

Nvidia stock jumped over 30% on Monday and closed at $165.05 per share. Huang was greeted by thunderous applause when he returned to the chipmaker’s headquarters.

“Thank you all for the second chance,” the embattled exec told his employees. “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

Trump’s enterprises have reportedly made over $2.2 billion since he returned to office for his second term, according to Democratic members of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.