Jensen Huang is returning as Nvidia CEO, staging a dramatic comeback at the artificial intelligence chip giant just 11 days after resigning amid a scandal involving extramarital affairs and national security concerns.

The company’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a director, effective immediately, Nvidia announced Monday. The decision marks a striking reversal from last Tuesday, when board chairman Harvey Jones told investors the company had no intention of bringing its co-founder back.

Nvidia said the reversal followed discussions with Huang that satisfied directors about his candor and ability to lead the company, along with input from senior U.S. government officials that reassured the board his return posed no national security risk.

The about-face returns Huang to the helm of the world’s leading AI chipmaker at a critical moment for the industry, even as questions surrounding his personal conduct and potential exposure to Chinese intelligence remain unresolved.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said in a statement.

Huang resigned Nov. 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of having ties to Beijing’s intelligence services. He also faced scrutiny over relationships with Nvidia employees, including a senior executive who reported to him.

His departure triggered an extraordinary leadership crisis at the company he founded in 1993 and transformed from a graphics chip manufacturer into the dominant supplier of processors powering the AI boom.

But Huang quickly attracted support from powerful allies. President Donald Trump publicly backed his return, while prominent Silicon Valley executives rallied behind him. Huang himself said last Tuesday that he would be “honored” to return if Nvidia’s board determined it was in the company’s best interest.

In Monday’s announcement, Huang thanked the board for its confidence and said he was returning with “the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

The board’s independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation will continue, Nvidia said. The company is also establishing additional compliance oversight, including a new chief compliance officer position, while cooperating with ongoing government inquiries.

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO while retaining her chief financial officer duties, will continue as CFO. Jones will remain board chairman.