Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang released his first public statement since resigning from the technology company last week, writing Tuesday that he would be “honored” to return to his position, if the Nvidia board were to decide that doing so was in the “best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America.”

Huang formally resigned from Nvidia last week after co-founding the company 33 years ago. His resignation came just days after Huang admitted to having an affair. That admission came following reports that the Nvidia CEO had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who has been identified by U.S. intelligence officials as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Following his resignation, many in the tech world started calls for Huang to be reinstated as Nvidia CEO. An online petition was created calling for the co-founder’s return to Nvidia. It has accrued over 180,000 signatures to date.

While the Nvidia board is not reportedly considering bringing Huang back, his written statement on Tuesday included comments on that potential outcome.

“I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” Huang wrote. “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics.”

“Nvidia is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang added.

“Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support,” his statement concluded. “To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump notably told reporters he is open to Huang returning to his former position at Nvidia. The company, meanwhile, is leading a legal probe into Huang’s conduct to further determine whether his behavior resulted in the sharing of any company or national security secrets.

Huang’s full statement below:

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.