Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in Sunday on the possibility of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returning to the company, suggesting Huang may not have known that the woman at the center of the controversy was allegedly a Chinese spy.

Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, Bessent was asked about President Donald Trump’s support for Huang potentially returning to lead the world’s leading AI chipmaker, despite an ongoing investigation into the company’s business dealings with China and Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected by US intelligence officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

“Well, I assume he didn’t know that she was an alleged spy,” Bessent said when Brennan pressed him on whether the allegations involving Alice Huang should be considered separately from questions about Nvidia’s compliance.



The treasury secretary stopped short of ruling out Huang’s return, saying the administration first needs to establish who was responsible for the alleged violations.

Brennan: The president said Jensen Huang should get his job back. You said the board of directors needs to go to the outside.



Bessent: Well, Jensen is on the outside now.



Brennan: Are you saying that you think it would be a good idea for him to go back and run the company?… pic.twitter.com/yBVEULY8WP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2026

“I think we have to see where the buck stops,” Bessent said. “You know, what were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the non-compliance.”

Brennan pointed out that Bessent had previously suggested that Nvidia needed an outside executive to take over the company. Bessent responded that Huang was already “on the outside now,” referring to his departure from the CEO position.

The controversy surrounding Nvidia has intensified in recent weeks following reports that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, may have used her connections to the company to facilitate the movement of restricted AI chips to Chinese businesses.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led the company as CEO, stepped down amid the growing scrutiny. Trump has publicly expressed support for his return, while supporters of the former CEO have also urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider his departure.

Bessent’s comments leave open the possibility of Huang returning to the company, while making clear that the allegations surrounding Nvidia and its dealings with China remain unresolved.