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Give credit where credit is due: Nvidia lasted more than twice as long as OpenAI before folding on its principles and reinstating its ousted leader.

The chip giant on Monday said it was bringing back Jensen Huang, who earlier this month got the boot after admitting he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy — as well as two other extramarital relationships with Nvidia employees. In most instances, the controversy alone would have been enough to be a career killer. The Coldplay “kiss cam” affair that forced the exit of a CEO seems quaint in comparison.

But this isn’t any normal situation, with Huang tied to the AI revolution that is inextricably linked to the U.S. economy. The impact from his return was immediate: Nvidia shares skyrocketed 34%, the Nasdaq rose 6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3%.

The reinstatement underscores the reality that nothing — even the potential compromise of national security — will stop the AI train. The return comes after several days of the market taking a massive beating — the Nasdaq alone down 8% last week — as concerns over AI’s slowing momentum rattled investors. It shows that certain individuals like Huang are too big to fail — this notably also happened to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman nearly three years ago to the day. It’s hard to imagine a Hollywood CEO getting caught not only having an affair but potentially leaking trade secrets returning less than two weeks after termination.

But such is the crazy world of AI.

“This has been a great case of how the boy’s club comes together when all might have something to lose,” said Carolina Milanesi, president and analyst at Creative Strategies. “Whether it is stock investment or business partnerships, anyone who had something to lose came to Jensen’s defense.”

That includes President Donald Trump, who told CNBC he spoke to the company’s directors about reinstating Huang. For Trump, the equation is simple: if the stock market is going down, do anything to make it go back up.

Donald Trump presents Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with the National Medal of Science in October 2026 (Getty Images)

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump said Monday. “And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company, because that was, to me, a very important part of our country.”

But he wasn’t alone. Some of Nvidia’s employees were agitating for his return. Then there are the “Jensen Truthers,” investors and commenters on social media who believe this is a political hit job.

And just like that, he was back.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Nvidia Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement, a direct reversal from last Tuesday, when he dismissed the idea.

Bold proclamations mean nothing in the face of shrinking market capitalization.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang added. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Huang’s return is eerily similar to the soap opera at OpenAI, when the AI giant three years ago today ousted co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, saying “the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” The move led to employees threatening mass resignation and within five days, Altman was back as CEO and much of the board was purged.

But the OpenAI situation is different, as it dealt with a private company that was uniquely structured, and the reasons for Altman’s firing were related to his ability to execute. Huang’s failings weren’t just ethical, but have far deeper national security implications.

The U.S. government has long sought to keep its highest end processors out of the hands of foreign adversaries like China, which utilize those chips to power massive data centers to train the latest cutting-edge AI models. The revelation of his affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive with Singapore data center company Megaspeed, brought to light a mix of loopholes and business connections that got around those U.S. restrictions.

They were enough to get lawmakers on both sides of the aisle riled up about potential implications. “You gotta be kidding me!” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), told MS NOW. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed it as “indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible.”

Then there are the reports on Huang himself, including his role in connecting Chinese tech giant Alibaba with Alice Huang as a potential customer for Megaspeed, according to The Information. The New York Times chronicled his decades-long pattern of abuse, with Huang reportedly telling an employee he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.”

And despite his reinstatement, Huang isn’t exactly in the clear with the company. Nvidia said that the board’s investigation into Huang being the target of a foreign intelligence effort (a subtle reframing so that he’s now the victim) “will proceed to conclusion,” and that Huang “fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”

Those ongoing risks make it even more incredulous that the board opted to reinstate him. But when you’re the driving force of AI investment, both in supplying chips and investing in the AI startups that power multiple industries — including entertainment — the risk calculus changes dramatically.

A lot of eyeballs will be on Huang and how he acts in the next few days.

“How Jensen will show up publicly will be very interesting to see and will give away whether he thinks he is untouchable or not,” Milanesi said.