Shares of Nvidia surged over 32% on Monday after the chipmaker reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings with him. On Monday, the board said it was “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA” and expressed confidence that his reinstatement poses “no national security risk” after receiving input from senior levels of the United States government.

The stunning pivot comes after Huang resigned following scrutiny over multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China. Following his ouster, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stepped in as interim CEO.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Nvidia Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

In response to concerns about Huang being a potential target of a foreign intelligence operation, Nvidia’s board formed a committee of independent directors and retained independent counsel to investigate.

The board reiterated that the investigation would “proceed to a conclusion” and that Huang “fully supports” and is “committed to cooperating” with it.

It also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.

Additionally, Nvidia is launching a search to fill a new Chief Compliance Officer position, which will oversee compliance across the company and report to its nominating and corporate governance committee. The company also said it would continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”