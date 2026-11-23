President Donald Trump said Monday that he personally convinced Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, revealing his direct involvement in the chipmaker’s stunning leadership reversal less than two weeks after its co-founder’s resignation.
“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview. “And I convinced them.”
Trump said Nvidia’s directors sought assurances about whether Huang’s reinstatement posed a national security risk. “And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” he said. The president also revealed that he spoke with Huang on Sunday night, before Nvidia announced his return.
The remarks follow Semafor’s reporting that Trump personally dialed into an Nvidia board meeting to argue for Huang’s reinstatement, citing a source familiar with the discussions. White House communications director Steven Cheung told the outlet that Trump was “totally involved” in the decision, adding, “We have to protect our geniuses.”
Trump separately celebrated Huang’s return on Truth Social, calling the decision “correct and proper” and describing the Nvidia co-founder as a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.” He said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the federal government possessed no evidence Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.
The president’s intervention sheds new light on Nvidia’s abrupt reversal after its board declared last Tuesday that it had no intention of reinstating Huang. The company announced his return Monday, saying it had received input from senior U.S. government officials before concluding his reinstatement posed no national security risk. Its independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation remains ongoing.