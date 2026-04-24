Tucker Carlson’s Trump Apology Paves the Way for 2028 Presidential Run, Scott Galloway Predicts: ‘Most Likely GOP Nominee’ | Video

Scott Galloway thinks he knows exactly why Tucker Carlson is apologizing for supporting Donald Trump – so he can prep his own presidential run.

While talking on his podcast, “Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway,” the hosts dove into exactly why Carlson offered up an apology for his years supporting Trump on his way to a second term. Galloway seemed to think it pointed to one thing only – Carlson’s plans and ambitions to run for president himself in the 2028 election.

“For me, when I saw those comments from Tucker, I think I absolutely know what’s going on here,” Galloway said. “He’s running for president, Kara. And do you realize what an enormous lane there is for somebody who has very conservative values, an enormous media platform, an enormous army of acolytes that he could weaponize right away, and by the way is anti-Trump and anti–the war in Iran, which a huge swath of Republicans are now. Who occupies that lane right now?”

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He added: “I think here and now Tucker Carlson is the most likely GOP nominee for president in 2028. Put him on stage with [Marco] Rubio and [JD] Vance, he’s going to slice and dice them.”

Carlson offered up his unexpected mea culpa Monday night on “The Tucker Carlson Show” while talking with his brother, Buckley. The host admitted that he had been “tormented” for some time for his assistance getting Trump elected to a second term.

“I mean, you and I and everyone else who supported him, you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him, I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure,” Carlson said to his brother. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well, I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh, this is bad. I’m out.’”

He continued: “So, I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences … We’ll be tormented by it for a long time — I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Carlson’s admission came after his brother suggested that those in power should consider utilizing the 25th Amendment, which can declare the president incapable of fulfilling their duties. The host has grown more critical of the president in the last year, particularly after the start of the war with Iran. Carlson’s attacks became loud enough that Trump has lashed out himself, saying that the host does not represent MAGA.