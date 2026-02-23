Peter Attia’s CBS Exit Is a Wake-Up Call for ‘Formerly Untouchable Men,’ Advocacy Leaders Say

UltraViolet, a national gender-justice group, hailed Dr. Peter Attia’s CBS News resignation over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein as a win for survivors.

The nonprofit, who has supported survivors against sexual predators, including Harvey Weinstein and R Kelly, released a statement Monday, highlighting the importance of this moment.

“Attia’s resignation from CBS serves as a testament to the immense power of survivors and advocates to hold rich, powerful people accountable,” Elisa Batista, campaign director at UltraViolet, said Monday following Attia’s resignation. “It reminds us that we, too, have the power to fight back against those who enabled or lent credibility and legitimacy to Epstein and his accomplices. They can no longer be shielded by their wealth, networks or influence.”

She added: “Attia continuing at CBS would have undoubtedly tainted the network’s brand and run contrary to everything that good journalism should stand for: basic moral decency and fearlessness in the face of the wealthy and powerful. With this resignation, we send a powerful message to both survivors and formerly untouchable individuals who enabled Epstein’s abuse.”

The health contributor resigned Monday effective immediately after his connection to the late sex offender was exposed in Epstein files released by the DOJ in January. His decision ends a nearly monthlong back-and-forth during which editor-in-chief Bari Weiss battled Paramount executives to retain the longevity researcher on staff, despite his past friendly relationship with Epstein.

The health contributor’s departure comes less than a month after being included in a cohort of 19 newly appointed on-air contributors, handpicked by Weiss. Attia’s connection to the late sex offender sparked backlash from inside the company and by voices and activists outside the network.

A spokesperson for Attia said his work as a contributor had not “meaningfully begun” and that he resigned to ensure he “didn’t become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS.”

TheWrap reported earlier this month that Weiss, a longtime critic of “cancel culture,” did not want to let Attia go just to give in to public outcry despite Paramount executives’ belief that Attia could no longer credibly provide expert advice.

Attia’s emails in the Epstein files revealed that the researcher made crude jokes, offered to help Epstein live longer “for the ladies” and gushed about Epstein’s “outrageous” lifestyle.

His name appeared more than 1,700 times in the over 3 million emails exposed in the Epstein files.