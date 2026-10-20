Amita Rao and Owen Thiele to Host 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament for Mattel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Mattel has handpicked quite the duo to host its 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament next month in Los Angeles, with “Adults” co-stars Amita Rao and Owen Thiele set to lead the festivities.

On Nov. 11, fans can follow along on Twitch as the comedians provide live color commentary while players deck it out for the $50,000 grand prize.