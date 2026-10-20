Amita Rao and Owen Thiele to Host 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament for Mattel

Mattel has handpicked quite the duo to host its 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament next month in Los Angeles, with “Adults” co-stars Amita Rao and Owen Thiele set to lead the festivities.
On Nov. 11, fans can follow along on Twitch as the comedians provide live color commentary while players deck it out for the $50,000 grand prize.
“Together, they’re ready to deal out laughs, celebrate the chaos and keep fans entertained from the first card to the crowning of the UNO Champion,” per a Tuesday press release. “With two hosts known for comedy, pop culture and connecting with young audiences at the helm, the UNO Championship Series is turning a classic game night into a full-on entertainment event.”
Naturally, Thiele and Rao taped a subtle video announcement to share the news, which you can view above. “Greatness will be dealt,” they promise in the teaser.
“At its core, UNO has always been about creating unforgettable moments around the table — from epic comebacks to game-changing Draw 4s,” Katie Buford, VP and Global Head of Mattel Games, added in a prior statement. “The 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament brings that excitement to the biggest stage yet, giving fans around the world a front-row sear as elite players battle it out to become this year’s UNO Champion.”
Learn more about Mattel’s 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament, here. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of FX’s “Adults” are available to stream on Hulu.