Val Kilmer’s Daughter Defends Late Actor’s AI Film Performance: ‘We Have To Contend With This Technology’ | Video

Val Kilmer’s daughter is defending the late actor’s AI resurrection for a role in the upcoming film “As Deep as the Grave.”

Mercedes Kilmer appeared on “The Today Show” Wednesday to address the muddled reaction to her father’s likeness being used in the upcoming indie film. Val Kilmer died in 2025 after a long battle with throat cancer. He had been cast in “As Deep as the Grave” before his death but was too sick to work. The actor had previously worked with Sonantic to create an AI-powered voice to aid in his brief appearance in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“It started off as a way to overcome the limitations of his illness, but then it evolved into something that he really was like, ‘Oh, wait. I have a chance to actually set a precedent,’” Mercedes Kilmer said. “It’s kind of fallen into two camps. People that maybe have a more precarious position in the industry and are worried and see AI as a threat — which is absolutely valid — and younger people, younger actors and musicians. I’m a musician and a lot of people that I know are so scared of this technology.”

She added: “At the same time, I’ve gotten a lot of like really good responses from people — older people, people maybe more established in the industry — that see it as a way to protect that actors’ ownership of their IP. We have to contend with this technology one way or the other. And avoiding it, it’s not necessarily the way. It’s much easier to structure the rights if you proactively license something.”

The Kilmer estate gave “As Deep as the Grave” director permissions to use the late actor’s voice and image in his film. Although originally cast in 2020, Kilmer was never able to work on the project and the film still does not have a release date.

Val Kilmer died in April 2025 at the age of 65. He was most known for his roles in “Tombstone,” “Top Gun,” playing Bruce Wayne in “Batman Forever,” and starring opposite Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in “Heat.”