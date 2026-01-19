Valentino Garavani, Legendary Fashion Designer and Founder of Namesake Brand, Dies at 93

Valentino Garavani, the legendary fashion designer and formative founder of the namesake brand Valentino, died Monday. He was 93.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” his foundation announced on social media.

Throughout his 48-year career, the Italian designer dressed star clients from Princess Diana and Elizabeth Taylor to Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey. He was best known for his elevated aesthetic that was luxurious, feminine and high fashion.

He founded his company in 1960 in Rome and became synonymous with his red dresses, later donned “Valentino red.” Taylor was an early adopter of the brand, wearing a Valentino gown to the premiere of “Spartacus” in the 1960s. Valentino also designed costumes for Taylor for her film “Night Watch” in 1973, solidifying the two style icons collaboration.

That same decade he styled First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, making six couture dresses for her to wear following the assassination of her husband in 1962. He later designed her wedding dress to Aristotle Onassis in 1968.

Jackie O was not the only notable woman to use the designer on her wedding day. Taylor, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox and Nicola Peltz Beckham all wore Valentino at their weddings.

The designer made his mark on Hollywood, dressing several Academy Award winners, including Julia Roberts (who wore Valentino when she won for “Erin Brockovich”) and Cate Blanchett (who donned a yellow gown from the designer as she accepted her award for “The Aviator).

Valentino styled movie stars, but he even appeared in one as himself in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Zoolander 2.” Following his retirement in January 2008, a feature-length documentary about his career and life, titled “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” premiered at Venice Film Festival.

His funeral will take place Friday at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome at 11 a.m.