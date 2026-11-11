‘The Vampire Diaries’ Alum Claims ‘Coward’ Co-Star Blacklisted Him From Fan Events for Being Pro-Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

One “Vampire Diaries” alum is publicly accusing another for blacklisting him from appearing at events or getting cast in new things.

Nathaniel Buzolic, who played Kol Mikaelson in “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “Legacies,” posted a video to his social media explaining his absence at fan events in particular. He said it came down to his pro-Israel stance leading to former co-stars making sure he’s blacklisted from attending them.

“There’s an actor that I worked with who has had me banned from attending fan events if he’s there, quietly,” Buzolic said. “He doesn’t share his solidarity with the Palestinian people on his social media, but that’s probably because he wants to protect his career.”

He added: “But, he also wanted to stop me from getting work and meeting with fans at fan events. So if you’ve noticed my absence, that’s why.”

Because Buzolic ends his video with “always and forever, eh” — a catchphrase associated with the Mikaelson family in “The Originals” — fans have speculated that the co-star in question is Joseph Morgan. Morgan played Klaus Mikaelson in “The Vampire Diaries” franchise. Buzolic never names the actor, but calls him a “coward” for allegedly blacklisting him behind the scenes while keeping his own political stance private.

Buzolic added that the actor would not “publicly share their support for the jihadist, camel-abusing keffiyeh culture of the Arab Palestinians that I’ve been sharing for the last three years.”

Buzolic has been vocally supportive of Israel for years. Following the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza he described the pro-Palestinian movement as “satanic” and that anyone who supports it is “the devil.”

Representatives for Morgan did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.