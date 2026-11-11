Bernie Sanders Says Trump Will Work With Dems Because He’s ‘Mentally Unstable’ but Not ‘Stupid’

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Bernie Sanders thinks Donald Trump is “mentally unstable” but not “stupid” or a bad politician.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” Sanders explained to host Jon Stewart how Democrats might be able to get Trump to work with them once they take control of both the Senate and the House in January. The trick, he said, is to play into the president’s narcissistic tendencies.

“Trump is, while he may be mentally unstable, he is not stupid, and he is not a bad politician, and he is an incredible narcissist,” Sanders said. “I may be dead wrong on this one, Jon, but I am not so sure that if we did something like pass a Medicare for All and Trump looks out, he says, ‘Oh my God, the American people want this. It’s going to have an impact. I could call it Trump healthcare. I’ll be known forever.’ I am not so sure that, handled well, he may not be supportive. He has no ideology.”

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He added: “So I think he might be moved. He might not. And in which case, what we have got to do, Jon, from a policy point of view, you know, some of my colleagues say, ‘Well, you know, he’s the president. You’ve got to temper down. You’ve got to be more conservative to see if he’ll do something.’ I don’t think so. If you go forward with strong legislation, if he vetoes it, maybe then you can sit down and talk about how you could work out some compromise. But our job is to come forward with strong legislation.”

The decisive wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina in the midterms delivered a major setback to Trump midway through his second term. The takeover will give Democrats the power to potentially block much of Trump’s legislative agenda, act as guard dogs for his administration and launch congressional investigations, ending two years of unified Republican control in Washington.

Following the midterm results, Trump first said the reasons Republicans had such a poor showing was because his name wasn’t on the ballot

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president later congratulated Democrats in a statement to CBS News, saying that he’s looking forward to working with them.