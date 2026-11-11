Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump’s Denial of Midterm Results Is Proof His Election Night Tranquilizer ‘Finally Wore Off’

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump on Tuesday night over his decision to cast doubt on this year’s midterm election results, joking that the tranquilizer somebody hit him with must have “finally wore off.”

On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to question the integrity of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats resoundingly retake control of the House and the Senate, as well as win surprising races in famously red states like Texas and South Carolina.

“Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote,” Trump wrote. “It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

Fallon, for his part, immediately took the opportunity to throw some humorous jabs at the president.

“Apparently, the tranquilizer that hit him on election night finally wore off. He was like, ‘What are we talking about? It’s rigged! Totally rigged!’” Fallon joked. “Even the antler guy from the January 6th riot was like, ‘You lost, bro. Come on.’”

Earlier in the night, Fallon touched on another scandal surrounding President Trump, who made a surprise call into C-SPAN on Monday night. An unidentified woman could be heard laughing in the background of the call, sparking plenty of controversy this week.

While he did not speculate who the woman on the call was, Fallon was confident enough to tell his “Tonight Show” audience who it definitely was not.

“Based on the happy laugh, experts are 100% sure it wasn’t Melania. They are 100% sure,” Fallon joked. “Trump was like, ‘Don’t worry, that’s my assistant Natalie, and definitely not my new Chinese spy girlfriend.’”

“It’s good to know Trump is at the prank call stage of his presidency,” he added.

Additionally, Fallon took aim at Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for reelection in 2028 when he will be 95-years-old.

“He’s already working on some campaign slogans. Check these out,” Fallon said, teeing up some fake slogans for the Iowa senator, including,”Here’s Chuck Grassley: I Once Had a Situationship with Betsy Ross.’ Up next, ‘Here’s Chuck Grassley: A True Werther’s Original.’”