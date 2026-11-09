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Megyn Kelly, Alyssa Farah Griffin and More Slam Trump’s Questioning of Midterms Integrity: ‘Just Stop’

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest?” Trump asks, calling this year’s midterms “impossible to win”

Megyn Kelly (Credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images), Donald Trump (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images) and Alyssa Farah Griffin (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Megyn Kelly (Credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images), Donald Trump (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images) and Alyssa Farah Griffin (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
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Analysts and commentators from both sides of the political aisle slammed President Trump on Monday after he penned a Truth Social post questioning the integrity of this year’s midterm elections, with Megyn Kelly telling the president to “just stop.”

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.”

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” the president’s post concluded.

The post was met with immediate pushback online from everyday social media users, as well as high-profile political commentators from both the Left and the Right. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for instance, used the midterm results in Texas to poke holes in Trump’s conspiracy theory.

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“Ah yes the diabolical conspiracy in Texas to deliver the state to Democrats, led by the heads of the state…. GOP Governor Abbot and … Attorney General Paxton who …. Lost….,” Tapper sarcastically wrote on X. Meanwhile, conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly kept her response to the president’s post short and not-so-sweet.

“Just stop,” Kelly told Trump.

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin sarcastically nodded toward the president’s election denial habits by screenshotting his Truth Social post and captioning it, “Lather, rinse, repeat.”

“This was so inevitable,” New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser similarly observed of the president’s post.

The president’s comments come less than a full week after Democrats stomped Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. The Democratic Party ended up engineering what has widely been dubbed a “blue tsunami” last Tuesday, retaking control of the House and the Senate and flipping typically red states like South Carolina and Kansas. The party also emerged victorious in a number of key gubernatorial races across the country, including in Texas.

The midterm results have been characterized by many, including a number of famous conservatives, as a complete repudiation by the American people of the policies and decisions perpetuated by Trump throughout his second term. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson even argued that the midterms represented the “end” of both the Trump and Fox News eras of the Republican Party.

More reactions to the president’s Monday post below:

Sara Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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