Megyn Kelly, Alyssa Farah Griffin and More Slam Trump’s Questioning of Midterms Integrity: ‘Just Stop’

Analysts and commentators from both sides of the political aisle slammed President Trump on Monday after he penned a Truth Social post questioning the integrity of this year’s midterm elections, with Megyn Kelly telling the president to “just stop.”

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.”

Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.

It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!… pic.twitter.com/efkoufYoRg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 9, 2026

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” the president’s post concluded.

The post was met with immediate pushback online from everyday social media users, as well as high-profile political commentators from both the Left and the Right. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for instance, used the midterm results in Texas to poke holes in Trump’s conspiracy theory.

“Ah yes the diabolical conspiracy in Texas to deliver the state to Democrats, led by the heads of the state…. GOP Governor Abbot and … Attorney General Paxton who …. Lost….,” Tapper sarcastically wrote on X. Meanwhile, conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly kept her response to the president’s post short and not-so-sweet.

“Just stop,” Kelly told Trump.

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin sarcastically nodded toward the president’s election denial habits by screenshotting his Truth Social post and captioning it, “Lather, rinse, repeat.”

“This was so inevitable,” New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser similarly observed of the president’s post.

The president’s comments come less than a full week after Democrats stomped Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. The Democratic Party ended up engineering what has widely been dubbed a “blue tsunami” last Tuesday, retaking control of the House and the Senate and flipping typically red states like South Carolina and Kansas. The party also emerged victorious in a number of key gubernatorial races across the country, including in Texas.

The midterm results have been characterized by many, including a number of famous conservatives, as a complete repudiation by the American people of the policies and decisions perpetuated by Trump throughout his second term. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson even argued that the midterms represented the “end” of both the Trump and Fox News eras of the Republican Party.

More reactions to the president’s Monday post below:

Donald Trump’s pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable. He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 9, 2026

Trump is now questioning the results of the 2026 elections — almost a week after claiming he would accept the results. He’s spreading nonsense lies about early voting numbers. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 9, 2026

There’s our guy – figured it would take a few days for the reality of the electoral annihilation to slip through Natalie’s gatekeeping and reach Trump — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 9, 2026

Pattern continues: Trump signaling conciliatory demeanor in media interviews but pushing nonsense fraud narratives to the base. https://t.co/6KolqAyIgs — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 9, 2026

Trump, without citing any credible evidence, continues to cast doubt on the midterm election results. “Does anybody really believe that this “Election" was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” https://t.co/G8FNdd8ENm — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) November 9, 2026

Last week the Republicans got thrashed because he wasn’t on the ballot. Now it’s because the result was rigged. Trump: Always cheated, never defeated — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) November 9, 2026

Idk. It all feels pretty flaccid. Nobody *actually* thinks these results are nefarious, and it seems like there’s a lot of impatience on the right with anyone suggesting these losses were due to fraud and not policy. Even Trump seems to be offering this as an afterthought. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 9, 2026