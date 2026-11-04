Megyn Kelly Warns GOP Needs to Learn to ‘Win Without Daddy on the Ballot’

Megyn Kelly is warning that the GOP is going to need to learn to win without Donald Trump on the ballot after the midterm elections saw a lot of historic losses for Republicans.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host unpacked the abysmal performance by the Republicans in the midterms that led to a Democrat blue wave that saw them getting back control of both the Senate and House of Representatives. She hoped that the night was a wake up call that they could not rely on the president’s name in elections anymore.

“This morning the Republican Party is in ruins, and maybe it needed to be,” Kelly said. “The choice now for Republicans is to reflect, rebuild, and reinvent in the image of no man. They’re going to have to do it on their own. They’re going to have to learn how to win without Daddy on the ballot, and to find their ethical center, and not just be puppets of Trump, not to have their entire political world revolve around Donald Trump.”

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She added: “That is one of the things that the voters told them last night. We’re sick of the fact that you don’t act like an independent branch of government. You happen to be the first branch, and we expect you to act as one of the separate powers, as the founders envisioned. This was one of the things they said in the exit polling that they did not believe Congress was doing an adequate job acting as a check on presidential power.”

Trump himself pointed at the fact that him not being on the ballot was hurting the party as a whole. He even pointed the blame at many of the candidates running and losing. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported on his statement as results were rolling in last night.

“A White House official just texted me and said, ‘President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballots than the candidates did themselves,’” Collins said.

She added: “They said despite what they are seeing playing out in these races right now where a lot of those hand-picked candidates are struggling or have lost in some of these races they said the mood at the White House was defiant tonight. They added this quote: ‘President Trump was not on the ballot and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot.’”

Kelly finished by saying that the MAGA core was out of power and, while Trump was president, he was in name only. She recommended that the party start focusing on rebuilding.

“You got to rebuild, my friends,” Kelly said. “Start from scratch. Figure out what worked in the past, and start cobbling together something ethical that bears some resemblance to a party with a moral center that understands the mood of the country, and we really mean it. “