‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Will ‘Go Completely Unhinged’ and ‘Fall Off the Cliff of Sanity’ Post-Midterms

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President Trump has been fairly calm about Republicans’ sweeping losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections so far, but “The View” host Ana Navarro doesn’t expect that to last. In fact, the ABC host predicted on Friday morning that the man will “go completely unhinged” soon.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed what conservative reaction to the “Blue Tsunami” have been so far, and what they’ve attributed the losses to. For Navarro, the reason is clear: “Republicans are now licking their wounds is because they’ve spent the last two years kissing Trump’s ass.” She argued that they gave up being a check on Trump long ago, and as a result, some craziness is coming.