‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Will ‘Go Completely Unhinged’ and ‘Fall Off the Cliff of Sanity’ Post-Midterms

President Trump has been fairly calm about Republicans’ sweeping losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections so far, but “The View” host Ana Navarro doesn’t expect that to last. In fact, the ABC host predicted on Friday morning that the man will “go completely unhinged” soon.
To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed what conservative reaction to the “Blue Tsunami” have been so far, and what they’ve attributed the losses to. For Navarro, the reason is clear: “Republicans are now licking their wounds is because they’ve spent the last two years kissing Trump’s ass.” She argued that they gave up being a check on Trump long ago, and as a result, some craziness is coming.
“I think Donald Trump is going to go completely unhinged,” she said. “Just fall off the cliff of sanity because he’s already teetering, right? He’s been talking, just, I mean, the things Donald Trump is doing are crazy. What concerns me is he’s got nobody around him to tell the emperor he’s got no clothes on.”
Navarro specifically pointed to Trump’s final message to voters ahead of the midterm, which was delivered while standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
“That means that there’s a bunch of people in that White House who printed out pictures of rebar for him, who put it on his schedule, who let him do it,” she said. “So in Trump 1, there were some people who stood up to him. People like John Kelly, Jim Mattis. This bunch of sycophants keeps allowing this senile old uncle to go out there and say crazy things.”
As a result, Navarro doesn’t necessarily agree with most pundits that the MAGA movement was wiped out in these midterms.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.