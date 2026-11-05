Tucker Carlson Says the Midterm Elections Mark the End of the Trump and Fox News Eras

Tucker Carlson declared the Democratic Party’s dominant midterm elections victory the end of the Trump era, as well as the end of the Fox News era.

On the Wednesday episode of his YouTube show, the former Fox News host tore into both the Republican Party and his former employer over their respective roles in this week’s results. He accused Fox News of being “the main lobby” among American organizations that urged President Trump to enter the very same Iran War that has been widely blamed for the Republican losses.

“This is the end of the Trump era last night. We’re done. It’s also the end, by the way, of the Fox News era,” Carlson told his viewers. “It’s hard to imagine that we would have gone to war in Iran if Fox News hadn’t broadcast specifically to the president, who they knew was watching specific shows, ‘The Mark Levin Show,’ the morning show [‘Fox & Friends’]. He watches those.”

The political pundit cited a former White House staffer who was quoted describing Fox News as Trump’s “real presidential brief” and argued, “There’s some truth in that.”

“They know that the anchors talked to him and they spoke directly to him and they helped persuade him maybe more than anybody else in this country,” Carlson contended of his former colleagues. “It’s been systematic. And it’s not an attack made out of bitterness. It’s just an observable reality.”

“You can check it if you want because clips reside forever. They’re there,” Carlson added. “Fox News anchors spoke as one.”

He went on to describe the midterm election results as “a total destruction of the Republican Party. So that’s over.” Regarding the future of Fox News, he offered, “I mean, it’ll continue, they’ve got cable subscriptions and everything, but like this is — we’re done here with Fox News.”

Carlson is not the only high-profile conservative figure who has blamed the Iran War for the election results. Vice President JD Vance also took to X on Wednesday and argued the same thing.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

“But everyone knows why we lost,” the vice president continued. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.”