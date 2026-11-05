Seth Meyers Plays a 2-Minute Montage to Remind Trump of Every Time He Insisted He Was on Midterm Ballot

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President Trump tried to brush off Tuesday night’s widespread Republican losses by saying it wasn’t a defeat for him, because he wasn’t on the ballot. But Seth Meyers was at the ready on Wednesday to remind Trump exactly how many times he tried to convince voters he was.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host first laughed at Trump’s attempt to downplay the sweeping losses for his party, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate. The president insisted in a phone interview on Tuesday night that “If you’re on the ballot, it’s different than if you’re not on the ballot.”