Seth Meyers Plays a 2-Minute Montage to Remind Trump of Every Time He Insisted He Was on Midterm Ballot

President Trump tried to brush off Tuesday night’s widespread Republican losses by saying it wasn’t a defeat for him, because he wasn’t on the ballot. But Seth Meyers was at the ready on Wednesday to remind Trump exactly how many times he tried to convince voters he was.
During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host first laughed at Trump’s attempt to downplay the sweeping losses for his party, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate. The president insisted in a phone interview on Tuesday night that “If you’re on the ballot, it’s different than if you’re not on the ballot.”
“Wow, we finally found something Trump doesn’t want his name on,” Meyers said incredulously. “Also, buddy, my sweet buddy, sweet prince, I hate to be the one to tell you this, but you were on the f–king ballot, my man. Your name might not have been there, but it’s not like everyone forgot who was president! You did like 30 rallies in the month leading up to the midterms. You wouldn’t shut up.”
Meyers joked that Trump’s deflection is “like Ray Romano saying ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ was mostly about Robert,” before also reminding the president that one of his tactics ahead of midterms was telling voters explicitly to pretend he was on the ballot.
“Well, I’m sure it was only once or twice,” Meyers joked. “In fact, we’re going to play a short montage of Trump saying he was on the ballot. But since the president is a man of his word, I’m sure it’ll be a quick.”
It was not quick.
It was actually about a 2-minute long montage — long enough for Meyers even to put on a sleeping mask and pretend to doze off. When it ended, he startled awake.
“Where am I? What hap– is Ohio a state?” he joked, poking fun at Donald Trump Jr., who warned voters during a rally that Democrats wanted to make Ohio a state. “I fell asleep after like 50. How many more were there?”