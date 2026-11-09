‘The View’: Sara Haines Offers 3 Reasons Why Trump Made Stephen Miller Chief of Staff

President Trump appointed Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff last week, and on Monday morning, “The View” host Sara Haines had an idea of why. Actually, she had three ideas as to why.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts first scoffed at the appointment of Miller, arguing that it does nothing but signal a doubling down on Trump’s policies, which were just widely rebuked in last week’s midterm elections. The women also said it signaled that Trump really has no interest in actually working with Democrats now that they control congress.

“I think when you say, ‘Hey, I’m going to move forward and work with this Congress,’ and then you put Stephen Miller on it, it’s like sending your attack guard dog and saying, ‘Try talk to him,’” Haines said. “It’s not a matter of will they, won’t they? It’s like, ‘We’re working with Stephen Miller, what can we do here?’”

That said, she offered three reasons why Trump might’ve done this.

“I think he’s got this rage that he — this is President Trump — that he lost, and he’s like, ‘If I’m going down, I’m not going down sweetly with Susie Wiles. I’m going down screaming and doing all of the nasty things,’ because Stephen Miller probably is the most emblematic of that in his inner circle.”

“I think 2) he knows he’s lost his MAGA base, and those were the people that were just cheering him on, and he needed that, and they’ve lost,” Haines continued. “Who is more MAGA than Stephen Miller? Probably no one.”

The third reason, Haines said, comes down to still having someone loyal in his inner circle, now that Democrats will take control.

“He is so desperate to see the loyalty that now he’s lost, because with losing these, he’s lame duck,” she added. “And now anyone in Congress, although very late to the game, they could turn on him. Republicans, they could vote with the Democrats now that they have that ruling power and the numbers, and I think he’s desperate for a loyal person. And Stephen Miller would do anything.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.