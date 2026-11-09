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‘The View’: Sara Haines Offers 3 Reasons Why Trump Made Stephen Miller Chief of Staff

The ABC host argues that it signals a double-down from Trump and a signal that Dems won’t be worked with

Sara Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Sara Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
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President Trump appointed Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff last week, and on Monday morning, “The View” host Sara Haines had an idea of why. Actually, she had three ideas as to why.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts first scoffed at the appointment of Miller, arguing that it does nothing but signal a doubling down on Trump’s policies, which were just widely rebuked in last week’s midterm elections. The women also said it signaled that Trump really has no interest in actually working with Democrats now that they control congress.

“I think when you say, ‘Hey, I’m going to move forward and work with this Congress,’ and then you put Stephen Miller on it, it’s like sending your attack guard dog and saying, ‘Try talk to him,’” Haines said. “It’s not a matter of will they, won’t they? It’s like, ‘We’re working with Stephen Miller, what can we do here?’”

That said, she offered three reasons why Trump might’ve done this.

“I think he’s got this rage that he — this is President Trump — that he lost, and he’s like, ‘If I’m going down, I’m not going down sweetly with Susie Wiles. I’m going down screaming and doing all of the nasty things,’ because Stephen Miller probably is the most emblematic of that in his inner circle.”

“I think 2) he knows he’s lost his MAGA base, and those were the people that were just cheering him on, and he needed that, and they’ve lost,” Haines continued. “Who is more MAGA than Stephen Miller? Probably no one.”

The third reason, Haines said, comes down to still having someone loyal in his inner circle, now that Democrats will take control.

“He is so desperate to see the loyalty that now he’s lost, because with losing these, he’s lame duck,” she added. “And now anyone in Congress, although very late to the game, they could turn on him. Republicans, they could vote with the Democrats now that they have that ruling power and the numbers, and I think he’s desperate for a loyal person. And Stephen Miller would do anything.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan visit SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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