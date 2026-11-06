Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff

Donald Trump is replacing Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff.

On Friday, the president announced on his Truth Social account that Miller would be replacing his current Chief of Staff Susie Wiles starting next week.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump wrote. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

Wiles posted about her departure as Chief of Staff over on her own social media account.

“Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff,” Wiles said. “Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.”

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.



Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

She added: “More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.”

Wiles’ ouster and Miller’s promotion comes days after the midterm elections that saw the Democrats take back both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The decisive wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump midway through his second term.

As the election results poured in, and the blue wave seemed evident, Trump’s excuse for the night was that Republicans were losing because his name wasn’t on any of the ballots.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.