‘Star Trek’ Actor Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep Patrick Stewart’s Name Out of His ‘Nazi Mouth’

Wil Wheaton went after Stephen Miller for posting about Patrick Stewart’s death on social media.

On Thursday, news spread that Stewart – who was best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise – had died at the age of 86 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. That led to an outpouring of messages about the actor, including one from President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy.

“One of the most impactful actors in the history of film, television and theater,” Miller wrote on social media.

Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as a teenager opposite Stewart, did not care for Miller – whose politics and ideals were in direct conflict with Stewart’s own – speaking out about his late co-star. And so, he fired back at the White House staffer on his Threads account.

“Stephen Miller, on behalf of Star Trek, and everyone who knew and loved him, keep my Captain’s name out of your f–king Nazi mouth,” he wrote. “He despised you, and everything you stand for.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Shortly after the news broke, Wheaton was one of the many former “Star Trek: TNG” stars to post about Stewart’s death. He kept his remembrance message very brief, including just a picture of the two along with a still from the show when Wheaton was a boy. His message was short but heartbreaking.

“Godspeed, Captain,” he wrote.

As we previously reported, Stewart died Wednesday after a short battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the actor’s official Instagram account posted Thursday. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The statement continued: “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”