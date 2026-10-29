Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ Actor, Dies at 86

Patrick Stewart, known for beloved roles in “Star Trek” and “X-Man,” has died at the age of 86.

The prolific actor died Wednesday after a short battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia his reps shared in a statement.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the actor’s official Instagram account posted Thursday. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The statement continued: “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”

“His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster kitties,” the statement concluded. “He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role — in his art and life.”

Stewart sat down with TheWrap in 2023 to speak on-camera about the final season of “Star Trek: Picard.” There, Stewart talked about how the freedom given to the cast by showrunner Terry Matalas — including allowing the actor to drop the f-bomb in an episode of the show — represented shifting trends in the industry allowing for more diversity of thought, content and talent.

“The roads that some of these series go down are extremely adventures, dangerous, shocking sometimes, sometimes even upsetting,” Stewart said. “I think that’s good for my industry, and certainly it’s good for my profession, because it has brought people into center stage. Actors and actresses, diversity of color, of background, of language, is just transforming the industry, and I’m 100% in favor.”

Though the show concluded nearly 40 years after the 1987 launch of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Stewart told TheWrap how he and his fellow shipmates remained close across the decades.

“The people that I worked with, the seven, eight of us, occasionally nine of us, are as important in my life as anyone, and I love them all dearly,” he said. “And we do see a lot of one another, you know? We have dinners and lunches and drinks and we talk on the phone. They’re in my life. So ‘Star Trek’ is never going to go away.”

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Born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, England, Stewart grew up in a working-class family to Alfred and Gladys Stewart. After an English teacher encouraged Stewart’s interest in Shakespeare, he left school at 15 to pursue acting.

Stewart studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. For two decades, he became a fixture of the English theatre scene known for his commanding stage presence and for bringing emotional complexity to Shakespeare’s most famous characters.

His theater work included productions of “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Hamlet,” “Macbeth” and “King Lear.” Stewart also performed across the pond on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of King Claudius in a 2008 production of “Hamlet.” His later stage work included Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” and Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” in which he appeared alongside longtime friend Ian McKellen.

Although Stewart appeared in British television productions and films for years, including David Lynch’s “Dune” in 1984, his career changed dramatically in 1987 when he was cast as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Initially, the casting of a Shakespearean stage actor as the captain of the USS Enterprise raised questions among die-hard fans but he won them over as Picard, distinguishing the character from the swashbuckling image of the franchise’s original captain, James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner.

“The Next Generation” ran for seven seasons, from 1987 to 1994, and became one of the most successful entries in the “Star Trek” franchise. Stewart reprised Picard in four feature films — “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002) — before returning to the character in the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard,” which ran from 2020 to 2023.

In 2000, he began another major franchise role as Professor Charles Xavier, the telepathic leader of the X-Men, in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men.” Stewart played the character across multiple installments over more than two decades, including “X2” (2003), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), “The Wolverine” (2013) and “Logan” (2017). He later reprised Xavier in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), bringing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His other screen credits demonstrated a wide range. He played Gurney Halleck in “Dune,” starred as Capt. Ahab in the 1998 miniseries “Moby Dick” and portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1999 television adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” He also played King Henry II in the 2003 television film “The Lion in Winter,” earning an Emmy nomination.

His honors included two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award, alongside nominations for multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and a Tony. In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart for his services to drama.

Stewart also became known for speaking candidly about his upbringing and personal life. In his 2023 memoir, “Making It So,” he wrote about his working-class childhood, his long path to stardom and the difficult experiences that shaped him.

Stewart was married to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990, and later to producer Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003. In 2013, he married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell. He had two children, Daniel and Sophie, from his first marriage.

Even in his 80s, Stewart remained active. In addition to reprising Professor X in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday,” he continued to pursue stage and voice work and recorded Shakespeare’s complete sonnets. In a 2026 interview with TVInsider, he rejected the idea of formally retiring, saying he continued to welcome challenging roles.

“As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work,” he told the outlet at the time. “I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

In lieu of flowers, the actor’s reps said memorial contributions can be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources.