Roman Coppola Named Creative Consultant for the 2027 Indie Spirit Awards

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Film Independent has appointed Roman Coppola as Creative Consultant for the 2027 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The organization made the announcement on Thursday. As previously announced, the annual celebration of independent movies and TV will take place Saturday, March 6, 2027 at the Hollywood Palladium.

“The Spirit Awards have always celebrated artists who challenge conventions and find new ways to tell stories,” Juan Devis, President of Film Independent, said in a statement. “We believe the Spirits themselves should embrace that same creative freedom. Roman brings a unique sensibility, a sense of play, and a willingness to experiment. We’re excited to work with him to rethink not just the ceremony, but the entire experience of bringing our independent film community together.”