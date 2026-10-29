Roman Coppola Named Creative Consultant for the 2027 Indie Spirit Awards

Film Independent has appointed Roman Coppola as Creative Consultant for the 2027 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The organization made the announcement on Thursday. As previously announced, the annual celebration of independent movies and TV will take place Saturday, March 6, 2027 at the Hollywood Palladium.
“The Spirit Awards have always celebrated artists who challenge conventions and find new ways to tell stories,” Juan Devis, President of Film Independent, said in a statement. “We believe the Spirits themselves should embrace that same creative freedom. Roman brings a unique sensibility, a sense of play, and a willingness to experiment. We’re excited to work with him to rethink not just the ceremony, but the entire experience of bringing our independent film community together.”
In the newly created role, Coppola will work with the show’s production team to “help shape the tone, visual identity and overall experience of the 2027 Spirit Awards,” according to the organization.
The son of Francis Ford and Eleanor Coppola and brother of Sofia Coppola, Roman has been working in the film industry for nearly his entire life, beginning with his first-ever credit, as an actor, in his father’s 1966 feature, “You’re A Big Boy Now,” when he was a baby. He is a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson, producing and/or co-writing “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Isle of Dogs,” “The Phoenician Scheme” and other titles. He has collaborated with his sister several times, with producing credits that include “Somewhere” and “The Bling Ring.” He also works in music videos and commercials. In 2013, he was nominated for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Anderson for “Moonrise Kingdom.”
“The endless inventiveness of cinema and the unique, diverse ways filmmakers find to express themselves are things I care deeply about,” Coppola said, also via statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to create a celebration that’s playful, adventurous, and full of surprises—one that will spotlight the remarkable voices that make independent cinema so vital.”
Nominees for the 2027 Spirit Awards will be announced Dec. 2.