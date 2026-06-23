Film Independent Spirit Awards to Present Robert Redford Environmental Vision Award

Robert Redford will be honored in perpetuity at the Film Independent Spirit Awards with the newly unveiled Robert Redford Environmental Vision Award.

In partnership with The Redford Center, Film Independent is launching this new award in the late actor’s honor to celebrate “environmental fiction film and television projects taking an entertainment-first approach.”

Submissions for the 42nd Film Independent Spirit Awards open Aug. 18. The inaugural recipient of the Robert Redford Environmental Vision Award will then be announced in early December among the other nominees ahead of the March 6, 2027, ceremony.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Redford Center to launch the Robert Redford Environmental Vision Award, celebrating the power of independent filmmakers to inspire hope and real action through storytelling,” Indie Spirit Awards executive producer Shawn Davis said in a Tuesday statement. “This award aligns with our mission to champion bold, innovative voices that challenge and redefine how we engage with the world’s most pressing issues.”

“Robert Redford believed fiercely in the power of storytelling to alter how people see the world, and championed the independent filmmakers bold enough to bring those stories to life. He elevated overlooked voices and spotlighted urgent issues. This award honors his legacy by recognizing exceptional storytelling that deepens our understanding of environmental challenges while inspiring action,” Redford Center executive director Jill Tidman added. “At a time when environmental challenges regularly intersect with daily life, independent filmmakers remain vital voices in helping audiences imagine a more resilient future.”

In addition to his career as an Oscar-winning leading man, Redford famously championed independent cinema as a co-founder of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival. He died at home in Utah in September at age 89.

“Eligible films will explore an environmental issue — whether it’s a story about innovation that challenges defeatist narratives around environmental crises; addressing systemic bias and injustice in environmental policy; fresh perspectives and artistic approaches that redefine traditional environmental storytelling; climate change and solutions for people and the planet; cultural practices rooted in Indigenous and ancestral knowledge; or efforts to protect and restore land, water, biodiversity, and natural resources,” per a press release. “Films featuring a lead character grappling with environmental themes at the heart of their journey will also be considered.”