Robert Redford, Legendary Leading Man and Oscar-Winning Director, Dies at 89

The founder of the Sundance Institute died early Tuesday morning at home in Utah surrounded by those he loved

JD Knapp
Robert Redford attends "The Company You Keep" Premiere at the 69th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on September 6, 2012 in Venice, Italy.
Robert Redford, the legendary leading man actor and Oscar-winning director, has died. He was 89.

The founder of the Sundance Institute died early Tuesday morning at home in Utah, TheWrap has learned.

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” a representative for Redford shared in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

As an actor, Redford was most well-known for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting,” “Jeremiah Johnson,” “The Natural,” “The Candidate,” “The Way We Were,” “Three Days of the Condor,” “All the President’s Men,” “The Electric Horseman” and, most recently, “Avengers: Endgame.”

In 1980, however, he won the Academy Award for Best Director for his directorial debut “Ordinary People.” Redford was also nominated for Best Actor for “The Sting,” as well as both Best Director and Best Picture for “Quiz Show,” ultimately getting an Honorary Oscar in 2002.

The entertainer was also the recipient of a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globes, a SAG Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and an Honorary César, just to name a few.

Redford founded the Sundance Institute in 1981 as a place for independent filmmakers and other artists to introduce their new works to the world.

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on Aug. 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, he is survived by wife Sibylle Szaggars, two children and several grandchildren.

