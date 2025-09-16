Robert Redford Remembered by Ron Howard, Stephen King and More as Hollywood Tributes Roll In: ‘Artistic Gamechanger’

Robert Redford, the legendary actor known for films like “All the President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” died on Tuesday morning at 89 years old. Almost immediately, tributes from his fellow industry titans came pouring in.
Stephen King was among the earliest to pay tribute to the Oscar-winning director, writing that Redford was “part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s.” Meanwhile, Richard Roeper, the renowned critic who was once half of the “At the Movies With Ebert Roeper” show alongside Roger Ebert, hailed Redford’s catalogue.
“A classic 1960s rom-com. An all-time great Western. A legendary caper film. An enduring survivalist tale. A spy thriller for the ages. THE greatest journalism film. A brilliant political satire. A glorious baseball fable,” he wrote. “What a library. What a legacy. RIP Robert Redford.”
Fellow actor-turned-director Ron Howard added, “Thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger.”
Redford was also the founder of the Sundance Institute, which became a beloved and respected place for independent filmmakers and other artists to introduce their new works to the world. Actress and activist Marlee Matlin praised this element of Redford’s career, expressing her gratitude for Sundance’s existence.
“Our film, ‘CODA,’ came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford,” she wrote. “A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”
In 1980, Redford won the Academy Award for Best Director for his directorial debut “Ordinary People.” Redford was also nominated for Best Actor for “The Sting,” as well as both Best Director and Best Picture for “Quiz Show,” ultimately getting an Honorary Oscar in 2002.
Over the course of his career, Redford also picked up a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globes, a SAG Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and an Honorary César.
Additional tributes were shared by Jake Tapper, William Shatner, Piers Morgan and many more. You can see more reactions to Redford’s death, below.