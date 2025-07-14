Sundance Sets Dates and Robert Redford Tribute for Final Park City Festival

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will take place in person January 22–February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, the festival announced on Monday. The 2026 version of the festival will mark its final bow in Park City before relocating to Boulder, Colorado in 2027.

The festival will also be paying tribute to founder Robert Redford at the 2026 iteration. “No conversation about our enduring mission is complete without celebrating the dedication of our Sundance Institute President and Founder, Mr. Redford, whose vision we will be honoring at this year’s Festival,” a statement read. “He identified the profoundness of uplifting new voices and protecting the essence of independent storytelling when he first embarked on this artistic endeavor with the support of so many others. That mission continues today and will for decades to come.”

Redford will be honored at an event held on Friday, Jan. 23.

Premieres will be held Thursday, Jan. 22, to Tuesday, Jan. 27, where audiences will see films, episodic projects, and more for the first time, with additional showings throughout the entire Festival. Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, we’ll be kicking off our joyful appreciation of 40-plus years of seminal independent cinema that premiered in Park City through special screenings and legacy talks and events.

Venues will include the Eccles Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre, and Redstone Cinemas, as well as returning this year to The Yarrow Theatre (located at DoubleTree by Hilton Park City – The Yarrow).