Sundance Institute Honors Founder Robert Redford: ‘Inspired Generations of Artists and Redefined Cinema’

As tributes to Hollywood icon Robert Redford continue to roll in, the Sundance Institute remembered its founder with a message of its own.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford. Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world,” the non-profit shared on Tuesday.

“Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit and his love for the creative process,” the organization continued. “We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity.”

Redford died early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah. He was 89.

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” a representative shared in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

The actor-turned-Oscar-winning director revolutionized independent film by founding the Sundance Institute in 1981 as a place for indie filmmakers and other artists to introduce their new works to the world. Perhaps his greatest legacy, the Sundance Film Festival now stands as one of the most essential and influential launching pads for independent cinema.

Redford is survived by wife Sibylle Szaggars, two children and several grandchildren.