Indie Spirit Awards Add Creator, Best International First Feature Categories

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The Film Independent Spirit Awards has added two new categories: the Digital Creator Award and Best International First Feature. They will be given out at the 2027 celebration taking place on March 6, where films that have played at the Berlinale will now also qualify for consideration.

“Independent storytelling has never been confined to a single format, platform or geography and neither should the Spirit Awards,” Film Independent President Juan Devis said via statement. “These new categories reflect the broader creative ecosystem we’re building at Film Independent — one that supports bold, original storytellers, from emerging digital creators to first-time international filmmakers.”

The new creator prize joins the Spirit Awards’ existing Emerging Filmmaker category, which includes Someone to Watch, Truer Than Fiction and Producers Award, and like those, it will award the winner with an unrestricted grant of $25k.

The new international category will recognize non-U.S. films that mark the filmmaker’s narrative feature debut. The addition of the Berlinale expands the festivals eligible for Indie Spirit consideration beyond such North American fests as Sundance, Telluride, Toronto and SXSW. “These additions reflect Film Independent’s continued commitment to recognizing independent filmmaking and creating pathways for distinctive work from storytellers around the world,” Film Independent said in a statement.

Nominations for the 42nd Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced Dec. 2, 2026, followed by the Nominee Brunch on Jan. 9 at the London West Hollywood, where Emerging Filmmaker Awards will be presented.

Spirit Award voters are filmmakers, film industry leaders and cinephiles who are members of Film Independent.