Toronto Film Festival Adds Werner Herzog, Martin McDonagh Movies

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Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard,” Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine,” Nanni Moretti’s “It Will Happen Tonight” and Guy Nattiv’s “The Liberation” are among the 11 films added to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival also announced a series of “In Conversation With … ” programs devoted to Korean star Lee Min-ho, cinematographer and director Rachel Morrison, actor-director-comedian Chris Rock and actors Andrew Scott and Hudson Williams. Min-ho will be at the festival with his new film, “The Assassin(s),” Morrison with “Love of Your Life,” Rock with “Misty Green,” Scott with “Elsinore” and Williams with “YAGA.”

One of the films added to the lineup, Chinese director Bai Xue’s “It’s My Time,” will screen in the Galas section at TIFF. Additionally, “Trees Are Watching” from Turkish filmmaker Bahman Ghobadi, will be in the Centerpiece section. The other nine have been added to the Special Presentations section.

In addition to the Herzog, Moretti, Nattiv and McDonagh films, there are Stéphane Brizé’s “A Good Little Soldier,” Cody Fern’s “Closing Night,” Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn’s “Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple,” Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s “The Idiot(s)” and Peter Ho-Sun Chan’s “The Road Not Taken.”

“Closing Night,” “Neil Peart” and “The Road Not Taken” will have their world premieres in Toronto, while the other films will be North American, Canadian or International premieres.

The new films bring the total number of movies at this year’s TIFF to 293 features and shorts. The festival schedule is now available online at tiff.net/schedule.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will open on Sept. 10 and run through Sept. 20.

Here are the additional titles. An asterisk indicates that the film is a world premiere.

Galas

“It’s My Time,” Bai Xue | China

Special Presentations

“A Good Little Soldier,” Stéphane Brizé | France

“Bucking Fastard,” Werner Herzog | USA

“Closing Night,” Cody Fern | Australia, Canada *

“It Will Happen Tonight,” Nanni Moretti | Italy, France, Spain

“Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple,” Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn | Canada *

“The Idiot(s),” Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert | Poland, Germany

“The Liberation,” Guy Nattiv | USA

“The Road Not Taken,” Peter Ho-Sun Chan | China *

“Wild Horse Nine,” Martin McDonagh | USA, Chile

Centerpiece

“Trees Are Watching,” Bahman Ghobadi | Turkey *