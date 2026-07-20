TIFF 2026 Lineup: ‘I Play Rocky,’ Films by Chris Rock and Rebel Wilson Set Premieres

Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” Anton Corbijn’s “A Talent for Murder” and new films directed by Courteney Cox, Rebel Wilson and Chris Rock will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced Monday.

The festival unveiled more than 60 titles from nearly 30 countries in its Gala and Special Presentations programs, two of the marquee sections at the huge fall festival.

Films that will have their world premieres in Toronto include “I Play Rocky,” a drama from “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly about the production of the 1976 Oscar-winning film “Rocky”; “A Talent for Murder,” a thriller from “Control” director Anton Corbijn starring Helen Mirren as mystery author Patricia Highsmith; “Diary of a Mad Old Man,” director Wayne Wang’s adaptation of the 1961 novel by Jun’ichiro Tanizaki; “Onwards and Sideways,” from “Shakespeare in Love” director John Madden and starring Rhys Ifans and Laura Linney as a couple with Parkinson’s; Hans Petter Moland’s “Growth of the Soil,” based on Knut Hamsun’s Nobel Prize-winning novel; and Yan Lanouette Turgeon’s “Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend,” which will serve as the closing-night film.

The lineup includes several films directed by professionals better known as actors, including Courtecney Cox’s “Evil Genius,” Rebel Wilson’s “Girl Group,” Chris Rock’s “Misty Green,” Tim Blake Nelson’s “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,” Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid,” Gael Garcia Bernal’s “Hombre el agua” and Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut.”

Mike Leigh’s new film, “Tender Loving Care,” will also screen at TIFF, as will Florian Zeller’s “Bunker,” Trudie Styler’s “Up Against It,” Andrew Haigh’s “A Long Winter” and Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s “Everest: The Other Side.’

While 15 of the 23 galas and 17 of the 41 special screenings are world premieres, the lineup also includes a number of films that have played at previous festivals, including “Josephine” and “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” from Sundance, as well as “All of a Sudden,” “Atonement,” “The Beloved,” “Bitter Christmas,” “Club Kid,” “Coward,” “Gentle Monster,” “La Bola Negra,” “The Man I Love,” “Minotaur,” “The Unknown” and the Palme d’Or winner “Fjord” from Cannes.

Additional TIFF films, including Danny Boyle’s “Ink,” are described as a “Canadian premiere,” meaning they will likely play Venice and Telluride prior to their Toronto screenings.

TIFF previously announced that Siân Heder’s “Being Heumann” will open the festival, and it revealed programming that included Susanna White’s “Prima Facie,” David and Nathan Zellner’s “Alpha Gang” and Rachel Morrison’s “Love of Your Life.”

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 10 through Sept. 20. Additional programming will be announced over the next three weeks.

Here are current Gala and Special Presentations lineups:

TIFF 2026 Gala Presentations

*previously announced

“All About Corinne” | Marc Fitoussi | France

North American Premiere

“Always Lalisa” | Sue Kim | USA

World Premiere

*”The Assassin(s)” | Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

“Atonement” | Reed Van Dyk | USA

North American Premiere

“Babies” | Lauren Miller Rogen | USA

World Premiere

*”Being Heumann” | Siân Heder | USA

World Premiere (Opening Night Film)

“Bunker” | Florian Zeller | France, Spain

North American Premiere

“Diary of a Mad Old Man” | Wayne Wang | USA

World Premiere

“Evil Genius” | Courteney Cox | USA

World Premiere

“Girl Group” | Rebel Wilson | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd” | Tim Blake Nelson | USA

World Premiere

“Man in Motion: The Rick Hansen Story” | Adrian Buitenhuis | Canada

World Premiere

“Misty Green” | Chris Rock | USA

World Premiere

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” | Noah Segan | USA

Canadian Premiere

“Onwards and Sideways” | John Madden | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Pretenders” | Joss Crowley | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*”Prima Facie” | Susanna White | Australia, United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Run Terry Run” | Sean Menard | Canada

“Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor” | Nguyen Phan Quang Binh | Vietnam

International Premiere

“A Talent for Murder” | Anton Corbijn | United Kingdom, Italy

World Premiere

“Tenzing” | Jennifer Peedom | USA, Australia

Canadian Premiere

“Up Against It” | Trudie Styler | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend” | Yan Lanouette Turgeon | Canada

World Premiere (Closing Night Film)

TIFF 2026 Special Presentations

*previously announced

“The Age of Goodbyes” | Edmund Yeo | Taiwan, Malaysia

World Premiere

“All of a Sudden” | Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | France/Japan/Germany/Belgium

North American Premiere

“All That She Wants” | Scarlett Bermingham, Andrew Rhymer | USA/Canada

World Premiere

*”Alpha Gang” | David Zellner, Nathan Zellner | USA

International Premiere

“The Beloved” | Rodrigo Sorogoyen | Spain

North American Premiere

“Bitter Christmas” | Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

North American Premiere

“Clarissa” | Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri | Nigeria/USA

North American Premiere

“Club Kid” | Jordan Firstman | USA

Canadian Premiere

“Coward” | Lukas Dhont | Belgium

North American Premiere

“The Debut” | Jesse Eisenberg | USA

International Premiere

“Elsinore” | Simon Stone | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

“Everest: The Other Side” | Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | USA

Canadian Premiere

“Everybody Wants To F*** Me” | Jonathan Schey | United Kingdom, France, USA

World Premiere

“Fjord” | Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark

Canadian Premiere

“Gentle Monster” | Marie Kreutzer | Austria

Canadian Premiere

*”Glaxo” | Benjamín Naishtat | Argentina, Brazil

World Premiere

“Growth of the Soil” | Hans Petter Moland | Norway

World Premiere

“Happily Ever After” | Feng-I Fiona Roan | Taiwan

World Premiere

“Hombre al agua” | Gael García Bernal | Mexico

North American Premiere

*”The Housewife” | Ben Shirinian | USA

World Premiere

“I Play Rocky” | Peter Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

“In Alaska” | Jaap van Heusden, Vinnie Karetak | Netherlands, Canada

World Premiere

“Ink” | Danny Boyle | United Kingdom, France, USA

Canadian Premiere

“Josephine” | Beth de Araújo | USA

Canadian Premiere

“The Julia Set” | Niki Byrne | USA

World Premiere

“La Bola Negra” | Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi | Spain, France

Canadian Premiere

“Le Faux Soir” | Michaël R. Roskam | Belgium

World Premiere

“Look Back” | Hirokazu Kore-eda | Japan

North American Premiere

*”Love of Your Life” | Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

*”A Long Winter” | Andrew Haigh | Canada/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

“The Man I Love” | Ira Sachs | USA

North American Premiere

“Minotaur” | Andrey Zvyagintsev | France, Germany, Latvia

Canadian Premiere

“Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?” | Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan

North American Premiere

“Paradise Lost” | Yeon Sang-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

“Phoolan” | Richie Mehta | India

World Premiere

“Possible Love” | Lee Chang-dong | South Korea

North American Premiere

“The Stunt Driver” | Michael Dowse | Canada

World Premiere

“Tender Loving Care” | Mike Leigh | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

“The Unknown” | Arthur Harari | France

North American Premiere

“Whatcha Want” | Mina Shum | Canada

World Premiere

*”Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” | Bassam Tariq | USA

World Premiere