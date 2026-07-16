James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ to Open 2026 New York Film Festival

James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” will open the 64th New York Film Festival, Film at Lincoln Center announced Thursday.

The film, which debuted in competition for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May, will have its North American premiere at the festival’s Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 25, ahead of its Nov. 13 theatrical release from Neon.

“I’m immensely grateful to be welcomed back to this remarkable festival,” Gray said in a statement. “This deeply personal film is rooted in New York City; from my upbringing to life-changing family experiences. To be here, at the heart of art and cinema, with our cast and crew—many of whom are New Yorkers—is a privilege. Thank you to the entire New York Film Festival team. It is an honor.”

Written and directed by Gray, “Paper Tiger” stars Adam Driver and Miles Teller as brothers Gary (a former cop) and Irwin (an engineer) Pearl, who become involved in a scheme with the Russian Mafia in 1980s Queens. Scarlett Johansson stars as Irwin’s wife, Hester.

This marks the fourth time one of Gray’s features has been selected for NYFF. His 2013 film “The Immigrant” and 2022’s “Armageddon Time” were both chosen as Main Slate selections at the festival, while “The Lost City of Z” served as the closing night feature in 2016. “Armageddon Time” was also selected as the festival’s 60th Anniversary Screening at the landmark festival.

“James Gray has been a fixture at the New York Film Festival for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him back as our Opening Night filmmaker with a career-best achievement,” NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim said in a statement. “’Paper Tiger’ is a movie of immense emotional power, at once lovingly realistic and grandly mythic, and it confirms that James is one of the great New York filmmakers—one of the great filmmakers, period—of our time.”

Three of the last 10 films to open NYFF — “Nickel Boys,” “The Irishman” and “The Favourite” — went on to become Best Picture nominees at the Academy Awards. Three more — “May December,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “13th” — received nominations in other categories. (Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” was not eligible for Oscars, despite opening NYFF in 2020, because it was part of the “Small Axe” anthology series.)

Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” kicked off the festival last year.

“Paper Tiger” will open NYFF on Friday, Sept. 25. NYFF64 will run until Oct. 12.