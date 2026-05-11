12 of the Buzziest Films for Sale at Cannes 2026

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival kicks off this week, offering plenty of buzzy titles for buyers to grab. Acclaimed voices like Asghar Farhadi and Ira Sachs, as well as first-time feature filmmakers such as Jordan Firstman, Andy Garcia and Maria Martínez Bayona, will debut their latest work at the annual festival.

As potential buyers look at the slate of films screening, however, they will likely notice that several heavy hitters are already off the board — thanks in no small part to Neon, the American indie film company that’s made an increasing name for itself at the overseas fest. Through an aggressive purchasing strategy, Neon has been the distributor of the past six consecutive Palme d’Or winners and four of the five 2026 nominees for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards (all of which had Cannes premieres).

This year, Neon has already bought eight films premiering at Cannes: six (“All of a Sudden,” “Fjord,” “Hope,” “Paper Tiger,” “Sheep in the Box,” “The Unknown”) in competition for the Palme d’Or, one (“Clarissa”) in Directors’ Fortnight and one (“Her Private Hell”) out of competition. Neon also acquired the rights to “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” which premiered at Sundance 2026 but will screen in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

“Neon has made our jobs a lot easier, in a way, because so many titles are already off the shelf,” said Julien Levesque, a film agent at Gersh who spoke to TheWrap ahead of the festival. “I’m really interested to see how this Cannes goes. I think it’ll be successful for the films that are there, but in terms of a domestic lens, there’s much more European films and non-English language films that are there.”

Even with Neon’s purchasing spree, there are plenty of films to go around. Here are the 12 buzziest titles up for sale at Cannes 2026.