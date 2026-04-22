Cannes Film Festival Adds 16 More Films to Its Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has added 16 more films to the lineup for its 2026 festival, organizers announced on Wednesday. The new additions include films directed by French actress Judith Godrèche and Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Many of the new additions will come in the Un Certain Regard section, where new films include Godrèche’s “A Girl’s Story,” Zachary Wigon’s “Victorian Psycho” and Konstantina Kotzamani’s “Titanic Ocean.”

The Cannes Premiere section added one first-time filmmaker, Maria Martinez Bayona with “The End of It,” as well as Tiago Guedes’ “Aquí” and Cannes veteran Christophe Honoré’s “Mariage au Gout d’Orange.”

New films in the Special Screenings section include Luna’s “Ashes,” Joshua and Rebecca Tickell’s documentary “Groundswell” and Leah Nelson’s animated “Tangles.” In addition, a Family Screening section was created for another animated feature, Olivier Clert’s “Lucy Lost.”

James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” which was picked up for distribution by Neon earlier on Wednesday, was the sole addition to the Main Competition, which makes it only the second American movie in the 22-film section, after Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love.” It gives Neon, which already has four of the films in competition, another chance to win an unprecedented seventh consecutive Palme d’Or, after “Parasite,” “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Anora” and “It Was Just an Accident.”

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 12 and run through May 23.

The new films:

Main Competition

“Paper Tiger,” James Gray

Un Certain Regard

“Victorian Psycho,” Zachary Wigon

“A Girl’s Story,” Judith Godreche

“Titanic Ocean,” Konstantina Kotzamani

“Ulysse,” Laetitia Masson (closing film)

Cannes Premiere

“The End of it,” Maria Martinez Bayona

“Mary Magdalene,” Gessica Geneus

“Aqui,” Tiago Guedes

“Mariage au Gout d’Orange,” Christophe Honore

“Si Tu Penses Bien,” Geraldine Nakache

Special Screenings

“Spring,” Rostislav Kirpicenko

“Ashes,” Diego Luna

“Tangles,” Leah Nelson

“Le Triangle d’Or,” Helene Rosselet-Ruiz

“Groundswell,” Joshua and Rebecca Tickell

Family Screening

“Lucy Lost,” Olivier Clert