Neon Picks Up James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver

Neon has secured North American distribution rights to filmmaker James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” a drama starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller, a representative for the company told TheWrap. Additionally, the film has now been added to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival lineup and will play in competition, the festival said.

The movie, which was shot last summer, follows two brothers — played by Driver and Teller — chasing the American dream who get embroiled in a scheme that puts them in cahoots with the Russian “Mafiya,” according to the official synopsis.

Producers on “Paper Tiger” are RT Features and Rodrigo Teixeira.

Neon is coming off a banner 2025 that saw the studio release Oscar-nominated critical darlings “Sentimental Value,” “It Was Just an Accident,” “The Secret Agent” and “Sirāt” as well as Park Chan-wook’s critically adored “No Other Choice.”

“Paper Tiger” marks Gray’s first film with Neon after Focus distributed his 2022 film “Armageddon Time” and he made his 2019 Brad Pitt sci-fi film “Ad Astra” for 20th Century Fox.

Neon just released the video game adaptation “Exit 8” and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Christophers,” and has the Adam Scott horror film “Hokum” and Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters” in May.

News of the “Paper Tiger” distribution and Cannes debut was first reported by Variety.