Cannes Welcomes ‘The Fast and the Furious’ for 25th Anniversary Midnight Screening

The Cannes Film Festival will host a midnight screening of “The Fast and the Furious” later this month, in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, producer Neal H. Mortiz and Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker are set to attend the Grand Théâtre Lumière celebration on Wednesday, May 13, at 11.45 p.m. local time.

“Originally focused on street racing competitions, the franchise has continuously reinvented itself, featuring 25 years of mind-blowing, turbocharged car chases and increasingly insane stunts in exotic locations across the globe,” festival organizers recapped on Wednesday. “Above all, the film series has endured and thrived because of the deep, familial bond between these unforgettable characters, and the connection between those characters and a devoted global audience of fans.”

After the first movie hit theaters on June 22, 2001, the Universal Pictures franchise now consists of 10 mainline films, video games and spinoffs, with upcoming sequel “Fast Forever” set to premiere in March 2028.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will run May 12-23, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook as jury president.