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Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård Join Cannes Film Festival Jury

Steve Pond

Other members of Park Chan-wook’s jury will include Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel and Paul Laverty

Steve Pond
Cannes jury 2026
Clockwise from left: Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore, Isaach De Bankole, Laura Wandel, Paul Laverty, Chloe Zhao, Diego Cespedes, Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgard (Cannes Film Festival)

Actors Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgård and writer-director Chloé Zhao have joined the jury at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced on Monday.

They will be part of a panel whose president was previously announced to be South Korean director Park Chan-wook. Other jurors will be Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, Belgian writer-director Laura Wandel, Chilean writer-director Diego Céspedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

All the jurors have ties to Cannes. Moore appeared at the festival two years ago in “The Substance”; Skarsgård was in “Sentimental Value,” “Melancholia” and “Breaking the Waves,” among others; de Bankolé appeared in films going back to “Chocolat” in 1988; and Negga was a breakout star for “Loving,” which premiered at Cannes in 2016.

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Among the writers and directors, Zhao’s debut film, “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” screened in Cannes in 2015; Wandel’s short film “Foreign Bodies” and features “Playground” and “Adam’s Sake” played the festival; Céspedes won the Un Certain Regard Prize last year for “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo”; and Laverty wrote two Palme d’Or winners, “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” in 2006 and “I, Daniel Blake” in 2016.

The eight new jurors will join Park to watch the 22 Main Competition films, which include Pedro Almodóvar’s “Bitter Christmas,” Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Fatherland,” Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love,” Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Minotaur,” James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” and Asghar Farhadi’s “Parallel Tales.”

Winners will be announced at Cannes’ closing ceremony on Saturday, May 23. The 79th Cannes Film Festival will begin on Tuesday, May 12.

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Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond is TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards and has been writing and overseeing awards coverage on the site since 2009. He spent decades writing about film, television, music and the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Premiere, New York Times, Playboy and many other publications. He is the author of…

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